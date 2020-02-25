Death toll in Northeast Delhi climbs to seven

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence climbed to seven, a senior police official on Tuesday.

A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

Till Monday, authorities had said at least four people, including Lal, were killed in the violence. They said that the death toll has increased to seven on Tuesday.