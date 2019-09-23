  • search
Trending Howdy Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Deadly road accident in Assam claims 10 lives

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Sep 23: At least 10 people died and several others were injured in a collision between a bus and a tempo traveller on NH-37 in Demow, Sibsagar district in Assam, on Monday.

    Deadly road accident in Assam claims 10 lives, Image Source: ANI
    Deadly road accident in Assam claims 10 lives, Image Source: ANI

    All those injured have been admitted to a hospital nearby.

    Reportedly, the accident occurred on NH-37 in Demow, at around 8.30 am when the bus coming from Golaghat to Dibrugarh collided with a tempo traveller that was coming from the opposite direction.

    The collision was so severe that both the vehicles fell down the road into the ravine.

    Godavari boat capsize: Rescue efforts on war-footing; Navy choppers, NDRF teams deployed

    Ten people have died so far. Some bodies were removed from both the vehicles while some badly injured people died on the way to the hospital.

    More ASSAM News

    Read more about:

    assam road accident

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue