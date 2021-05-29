Dead man returns home, a week after his funeral

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 29: In a bizarre case reported from Rajsamand in Rajasthan, a 40 year old man presumed dead showed up at his residence a week after his funeral had been performed.

The family members of Omkar Lal wrongly took possession of the body of a man by the name Goverdhan Prajapat who died in the state run RK hospital. Both were being treated at the same hospital.

The family took possession of Omar's body which was in a decomposed state. A liquor addict Omkar had gone to Udaipur without informing his family members on May 11. He was admitted on May 11 owing to liver complications. On the same day Prajapat was taken to hospital, but died during treatment.

The family members wrongly identified the body going by the similar scar on the right hand of both the men. The police handed over the body without conducting post-mortem or a DNA test.

The body was taken and the funeral was conducted on May 15. However Omkar returned home on May 23. The police launched an investigation and it was found that there was a goof-up at the hospital. Principal Medical Officer of the RK Hospital, Lalit Purohit has assured of appropriate action.

Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 8:54 [IST]