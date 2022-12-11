YouTube
    Days after MCD defeat, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigns

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 11: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigned on Sunday, days after the party's defeat in the municipal corporation polls to the Aam Aadmi Party.

    The BJP's Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed acting president. The Aam Aadmi Party ended the BJP's 15-year-rule in the Municipal of Delhi (MCD) poll in results announced on Wednesday.

    The AAP won the elections with 134 seats, while the BJP bagged 104. "The resignation of Adesh Gupta as Delhi BJP president is being accepted as per the direction of BJP national president Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda.

    BJP accuses AAP of trying to lure its councillorsBJP accuses AAP of trying to lure its councillors

    Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva is being appointed working state unit chief till the next order," the BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said in an order.

    X