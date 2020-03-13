  • search
    Day after joining BJP, EOW re-opens forgery case against Scindia

    New Delhi, Mar 13: A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, the Economic Offences Wing, Madhya Pradesh decided to verify facts afresh in a complaint. The allegation is that Scindia and his family had falsified documents while selling land.

    An order has been given for re-verification of facts based on a complaint filed by Surendra Shrivastava. A new complaint had been filed against Scindia and his family alleging that by falsifying a registry document, they sold Shrivastava land at Mahalgaon, which was smaller by 6,000 square feet than the original agreement in 2009.

    He lodged the complaint first on March 26 2014. The case was investigated and closed. After he moved the wing again, it was decided to re-verify the facts.

    jyotiraditya scindia madhya pradesh complaint allegation

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 7:34 [IST]
