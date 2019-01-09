Dawood’s narco-terrorist nephew set to be deported

New Delhi, Jan 9: Sohail Kaskar, the nephew of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim is set to be deported to India. The United States is likely to order his deportation based on a request made by India.

Sohail was arrested on narco-terror charges in Spain by the US authorities in 2014. Sohail is the son of Dawood's brother Noora, who died in 2010 due to kidney failure.

The Mumbai police had booked Sohail on charges of extortion and cheating. His deportation would be a major boost to the agencies in their bid to break the D-syndicate.

It may be recalled that last year, the police had arrested Isbal Kaskar, Dawood's brother. He is currently lodged at the Nagpada jail.

Meanwhile the Mumbai police's Crime Branch has got the custody of a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's nephew.

Danish Ali, a close aide of Ibrahim's nephew Sohail Kaskar, was reportedly deported from the United States of America on November 15 last year following which the Mumbai police took him into custody last month.

Ali and Kaskar, along with two Pakistani nationals, were arrested by US agencies in a narcoterrorism case in 2014. Ali had left India and moved to Dubai in 2001 where he teamed up with Kaskar to operate a diamond smuggling ring.

The two attempted to enter Russia to further the diamond racket but Ali was denied a visa. Ali, however, managed to enter Russia a little while later on a student visa and regrouped with Kaskar for diamond smuggling operations after attending college there for two years.

Mumbai police demanded his custody from US authorities as Ali was wanted in an extortion case in the city. Accepting India's request, US authorities extradited Ali on November 15 last year, the official said. He was handed over to Mumbai police in the first week of December last year and has been in jail since.