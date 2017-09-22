Iqbal Kaskar told the police that his brother Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan. He also gave the police probing him in an extortion case the addresses that are being used by his brother.

The news sure is old wine in a new bottle as the addresses and aliases have very often been reported in the past. The Thane police will now get in touch with the central agencies to verify the claims made by Kaskar regarding the addresses of Dawood.

Here are Dawood's addresses in Pakistan:

1. House No 37, 30th Street - defence, Housing Authority, Karachi.

2. Noorabad, Karachi (Palatial bungalow in the hilly area).

3. White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Karachi.

A fourth address on record until last year - House no. 29, Margalla Road, F 6/2 Street No. 22, Karachi, Pakistan - is no longer part of the records.

Dawood's aliases:

Abdul, Shaikh, Ismail; Abdul Aziz, Abdul Hamid; Abdul Rehman, Shaikh, Mohd, Ismail; Anis, Ibrahim, Shaikh, Mohd; Bhai, Bada; Bhai, Dawood; Bhai, Iqbal; Dilip, Aziz; Ebrahim, Dawood; Farooqi, Sheikh; Hasan, Kaskar, Dawood; Hassan, Dawood; Ibrahim, Anis; Ibrahim, Dowood, Hassan, Shaikh; Kaskar, Daud, Hasan, Shaikh, Ibrahim; Kaskar, Daud, Ibrahim, Memon; Kaskar, Dawood, Hasan, Ibrahim; Memon, Dawood, Ibrahim; Sabri, Dawood; Sahab, Haji; and Seth, Bada.

OneIndia News