Davis Koh shares about his Digital Marketing Agency journey

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

With the heart and mind aligned in the right direction, anything is possible!

Davis Koh, the cofounder of WECOFA Digital Marketing Agency has clearly shown the world that if a person is committed to change their life and grow, nothing can stop them. At an early age, Davis started his entrepreneurial journey and has never looked back since then.

Davis Koh reveals that his father inculcated the spirit of entrepreneurship in him at the age of 10. He worked as a Christmas card salesman back then going door to door and fell in love with the idea of selling henceforth. Davis admitted that he wasn't good in studies, no matter how hard he tried. His parents were aware of it but knew that their son could achieve a lot more even if he weren't graduating from the best of college.

Davis says, "I remembered there was a defining moment that I told myself that one day I want to do my parents proud and not let them go through this humbling experience again".Davis mentioned this to us as he recalled the moment his classmates parents were comparing their exams with his parents when they were collecting his primary school leaving examination results.

At the age of 18, Davis started his first business, an events company called Khronosphere Productions, with his best friend, Justin Tan. They used to sell clubbing tickets to college students during their polytechnic days. They didn't make much out of it, but it was a learning experience. After his national service, Davis and a few of his friends started another company, 'Hestia'. It was an environmentally friendly cleaning solutions that were made from unsold fruits and vegetables.

Even Hestia didn't work off quite well, but Davis never gave up. He enrolled at the University of Birmingham, taking up a degree in International Business. After university, Koh worked as a Management Trainee and learned a lot from his training period.

It was then in 2018, Davis met his business partner Ken Ong, together they decided to start a digital marketing company called WECOFA which stands for "WE Create Opportunities For All". Shares Davis Koh, "One of the best things that happened to me during my time in this company was that I met my current business partner, Ken Ong. After I got promoted, he was hired in as a management trainee to take over my previous position. Hence after 2+ years in my previous position, I eventually resigned and prepared myself to start my own business."

In the past 2-3 years, WECOFA has shown immense growth, and they were awarded the 'SME500 Award' and the 'Entrepreneur 100 Award' both by the Association of Trade and Commerce Singapore in 2020 and recently they were also awarded the SME100 Award by Business Media International.

Davis believes that in order to be successful, one has to dream big, stay true to our values and keep improving to become the better version of ourselves.

He ended off with this statement, "there isn't one standard SOP for success, everyone's path is different. Don't compare yourself to others, so long as you grind hard enough, you will eventually see your success".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:12 [IST]