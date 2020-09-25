Daughters Day 2020: Best messages, wishes to share with your daughter

New Delhi, Sep 25: Daughter's Day is a day to celebrate the gift of daughters. It is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September every year.

World Daughters' Day is celebrated on September 28, and different countries celebrate their own National Daughters' Day on different dates.

The initial reason for creating National or International Daughters Day was to erase the stigma in some countries attached to having a girl instead of a boy child.

Here are some of the best messages, wishes, to share with your daughter::

Seeing you grow up so talented, beautiful and brilliant fills me with so much purpose. I just love the fact that you are my daughter. Happy Daughter's Day!

My dearest daughter, you are the answer to all my prayers and wishes. I pray that when you grow older, you will also be a miracle to other people.

Oh my son is my son till he gets him a wife, but my daughter's my daughter all her life. Happy Daughter's Day!

I must have done something right in my life to deserve a daughter so beautiful, kind, sweet, and smart as you. Never change, my love.