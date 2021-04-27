YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    dalai lama coronavirus

    Dalai Lama contributes to PM-Cares fund

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama today announced to make a contribution to the PM-CARES Fund to strengthen India's fight against the alarming COVID-19 surge.

    "I have been following the continuing challenge that the COVID-19 pandemic has been posing across the world, including in India, with concern," the Dalai Lama said in a statement.

    Dalai Lama contributes to PM-Cares fund

    "At this critical time, during this alarming COVID-19 surge, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation to the PM-CARES Fund as a token of our solidarity with fellow Indian brothers and sisters," he added.

    Time for armed forces to rise to occasion: Gen Bipin Rawat on COVID-19Time for armed forces to rise to occasion: Gen Bipin Rawat on COVID-19

    "May I take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation for all the efforts that are being made to tackle this devastating pandemic, especially by those courageously working on the frontline. I pray that the pandemic threat will end soon," the spiritual leader said.

    With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

    The Centre had set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund in March 2020 with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected.

    MORE dalai lama NEWS

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 17:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X