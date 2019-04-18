  • search
    Dadra & Nagar Haveli Survey 2018: Give us jobs say voters

    New Delhi, Apr 18: The Dadra & Nagar Haveli Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (64.67%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (56.53%) and Better Roads (41.78%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

    The performance of the administration/government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (3.10 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (3.07) and Better Roads (3.08) was rated as Above Average, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    In rural Dadra & Nagar Haveli, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (60%), Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (58%) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (57%).

    The performance of the administration/government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (3.09 on a scale of 5), Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (3.11) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (3.11) was rated as Above Average.

    The administration/government has performed worst on issues like Higher Price Realization for farm products (3), Better Public Transport (3) and Water, river, lake pollution (3) in rural Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

    For the urban voters in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (70%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (56%), and Better Public Transport (51%).

    The performance of the administration/government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (3.11), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (3.00) was rate as Above Average and Average, respectively. However, its performance on Better Public Transport (2.92) was rated as Below Average.

    Thursday, April 18, 2019, 15:56 [IST]
