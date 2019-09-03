D K Shivakumar quizzed by ED for 4th day

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Sep 03: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the alleged money laundering case against Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar questioned him for the fourth day in Delhi on Tuesday.

The senior Congress leader, however, turned emotional on Monday, after his request for a day's time to celebrate Ganesh Chaturti with his family in Bengaluru was rejected.

Family of Congress leader offered prayers to their ancestors, in his absence at their village in Kanakapura.

Karnataka: Family of Congress leader DK Shivakumar offer prayers to their ancestors, in his absence at their village in Kanakapura. Shivakumar was reportedly not allowed to leave from Delhi, where he is being questioned by ED, in connection with a money laundering case. (2.9.19) pic.twitter.com/j0RRLkxzus — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

Shivakumar, was summoned to the national capital on Thursday last after the Karnataka High Court decided against the dismissal of the case and did not give him protection from arrest. He flew to Delhi the next day, asserting that as the son of Kempe Gowda, he was not the kind of man to run and hide.

The questioning went on till late on Friday night, through Saturday and continued on Monday after a break on Sunday.

Shivakumar has been getting some sympathy for his situation from Congress and Janata Dal-Secular leaders, who feel he is being victimized because he is from the Congress. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JDS tweeted.

Day 3 DK Shivakumar appeared before ED, laments as he is unable to offer prayer on Ganesh Chaturthi

"Vindictive politics has become the order of the day. Opposition leaders are easy victims of power misuse. In public life, we need to be strong to face baseless allegations and conspiracies. I am sure DK Shivakumar is strong enough to face this vindictive agenda against him."