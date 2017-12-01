Cyclonic storm Ockhi: Schools to remain closed in Chennai, Navy ships on standby

With heavy rains pummeling the southern coast of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the schools in the region will remain shut on Friday.

Schools in Chennai, Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Madurai, Theni, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur will remain closed, reported ANI.

As a precautionary measure, five Indian Navy ships were deployed from Kochi while two ships have been kept on standby in Lakshadweep. Two ICG ships were deployed in Kochi while other two have put on standby in Tuticorin. P8I aircraft, Navy Dornier and Coast Guard Dornier are involved in search and rescue operations. Helicopters are also on standby with divers.

According to IMD, cyclonic storm, 'OCKHI' is over South-East Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 2330 hr over the southeast Arabian Sea near Latitude 8.5º N and Longitude 74.9º E, about 180 km west of Thiruvananthapuram and 200 km east of Minicoy.

As per alert issued by Skymetweather, in the last 24 hours from 8:30 am on Thursday, Minicoy in Lakshadweep islands has witnessed 191 mm of rain. More rains on their way as Ockhi gets closer to the Islands.

cyclonic storm ‘OCKHI’ over SE Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 2330 hr over southeast Arabian Sea near Latitude 8.5º N and Longitude 74.9º E, about 180 km west of Thiruvanathapuram and 200 km east of Minicoy. pic.twitter.com/VrLlZHW5Ph — IMD-Weather (@IMDWeather) November 30, 2017

Four deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu and four people were killed in Kerala. At least 12 fishing boats set off to the seas from Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam coasts on Wednesday night are reported to be missing.

