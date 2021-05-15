YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Tauktae: Maha CM sounds alert in coastal districts

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 15: In view of IMD's warning about Cyclone Tauktae, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the authorities in coastal districts of the state to remain alert and well-equipped to tackle the situation.

    "Be alert and ensure rescue operation wherever necessary," Thackeray was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) late night on Friday.

    Cyclone Tauktae: Maha CM sounds alert in coastal districts

    Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone and hence the collectors of these districts have been asked to take all necessary precautions in terms of rescue equipments and manpower, Thackeray said.

    Cyclone Tauktae: Officials from Goa gear up to tackle situationCyclone Tauktae: Officials from Goa gear up to tackle situation

    He said this during a meetingof the Disaster Management Authority that was held to take stock of the preparations to tackle the cyclone, the statement said.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on Friday that the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" on May 17 and cross the Gujarat coast a day later.

    It had also said the weather condition has intensified into a deep depression and it is very likely to further intensify into cyclonic storm Tauktae by Saturday morning. It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night,.

    The IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan and Goa on May 15-16.

    More CYCLONE News  

    Read more about:

    cyclone india meteorological department

    Story first published: Saturday, May 15, 2021, 16:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X