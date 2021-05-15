Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, PM Modi reviews preparedness

New Delhi, May 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a high level meeting to review preparedness on cyclone Tauktae. Top officers from across government departments, including the National Disaster Management Authority, were present at the meeting.

"During the meeting chaired by PM, It was discussed that cabinet secretary is in continuous touch with chief secretaries of coastal states & central ministries/agencies concerned. MHA is reviewing situation 24*7 & is in touch with state govts and UTs and central agencies concerned," a statement from PMO said.

"Ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water. Special preparedness needed for Covid-19 management in hospitals, vaccine cold chain and power back up and storage of essential medicines in vulnerable locations due to cyclone," said the Prime Minister.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on Friday that the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" on May 17 and cross the Gujarat coast a day later,

The weather condition has intensified into a deep depression. It is very likely to further intensify into cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' by Saturday morning and very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night, it had said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after effects of Cyclone 'Tauktae' that is developing in the Arabian Sea.

