Cyclone Phethai updates: 1 killed in Andhra as storm makes landfall; 10000 response teams on standby

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Amaravati, Dec 17: One person has been killed as Cyclone Phethai finally made landfall on Monday over Andhra Pradesh coast, between Kakinada and Narsapur. Along with this, squally winds to the tune of 70 kmph to 90 kmph have been blowing all along the coast. Heavy to very heavy rains along with few spells of extremely heavy rains can be expected over parts of Andhra Pradesh during the next 12 hours.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been put on high alert along with the Coast Guard. Sixteen teams of Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response and Fire Services are on standby at Rajamahendravaram.

The IMD has called for a total suspension of fishing operations along and off Andhra Pradesh coast on Sunday and Monday, advising fisherman to not venture into deep sea along and off Andra, north Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts till 17th December.

CG Raju, PRO Eastern Naval Command said,''Post-landfall, Naval helicopters & aircraft will be flown to undertake an aerial survey for relief & rescue operations.'' As the system would now travel inland, Phethai to soon weaken into a deep depression. Also, by evening, it is soon likely to re-curve in northeast direction and move along the coast of Odisha and West Bengal. One person has been killed as Cyclone Phethai finally made landfall over Andhra Pradesh coast, between Kakinada and Narsapur. Along with this, squally winds to the tune of 70 kmph to 90 kmph have been blowing all along the coast. Heavy to very heavy rains along with few spells of extremely heavy rains can be expected over parts of Andhra Pradesh during the next 12 hours. The cyclone crossed the coast of Kakinanda and Machlipatnam between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm. Over 300 villages have been put on high alert in north coastal belt, while about 10,000 state government staff, including 1,000 police personnel, 500 disaster management personnel have been deployed. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh said,''We are bracing up to face Cyclone Phethai. Response teams and officials numbering more than 10000 are stationed as part of disaster preparedness. Hoping that the loss of life and property will be minimal!.'' Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh said,''We are bracing up to face Cyclone Phethai. Response teams and officials numbering more than 10000 are stationed as part of disaster preparedness. Hoping that the loss of life and property will be minimal!.'' The South Central Railway has cancelled over 50 trains in coastal Andhra Pradesh in view of severe cyclonic storm Phethai, which is set to hit the coast near Kakinada on Monday afternoon. East Godavari Superintendent of police Vishal Gunni told Hindustan Times that frantic efforts by officials for several hours helped to locate them at last “ they are all safe taking shelter in an oil and natural gas corporation (ONGC) rig near bhairavavanipalem in East Godavar district and they are to be rescued”, the SP said. Delhi-Visakhapatnam flight services were diverted as inclement weather became not conducive for landing of flights Six fishermen from Kakinada — Vasupalli Danelu, Maripalli Satti Babu, Perla Kasulu, Kundedu Kasi, Vasupalli Yarraýya and Merugu Yesobulu — who went for fishing on Sunday have been caught in rough sea. South central railways cancelled several passenger trains covering Visakhapatnam, Kakinada port, Rajahmundry, Narsapur, Machilipatnam, Bhimavaram, Nidadavole, Vijayawada and Guntur Fish and prawn reported heavy casualties in Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari districts due to drop in oxygen levels in ponds because of a sudden drop in temperatures. Uprooted trees and electricity poles were seen in some places. Electricity supply to Kakinada town and several other parts of East Godavari district was snapped. Heavy rains accompanied by squally winds lashed East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh since Sunday night as cyclone Phethai is set to make landfall around afternoon on Monday in the state. Cyclone warning centre, Vizag: Y'day's severe cyclonic storm weakened slightly but continuing as severe cyclonic storm. It's about 160 km southeast of Machilipatnam&190 km south of Kakinada, likely to move in northerly direction&cross Kakinada by this afternoon. #CyclonePhethai pic.twitter.com/6BYHg5ECFx — ANI (@ANI) 17 December 2018 Cyclone warning centre, Vizag said,'' Y'day's severe cyclonic storm weakened slightly but continuing as severe cyclonic storm. It's about 160 km southeast of Machilipatnam & 190 km south of Kakinada, likely to move in northerly direction & cross Kakinada by this afternoon.'' ''It's very likely to move nearly northwards & cross Andhra coast around Kakinada during 17th Dec afternoon. However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it's likely to weaken before landfall & cross the coast as cyclonic storm,'' the IMD dept said. Cyclone Phethai over west central & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards in past 6 hrs & lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 17th Dec over west central Bay of Bengal, 320 km east-northeast of Chennai, 160 km southeast of Machilipatnam & 190 km south of Kakinada. In Andhra Pradesh: 22 passenger trains have been cancelled, one train rescheduled and one train partially cancelled in view of the rainfall due to Cyclone Phethai. The cyclone is expected to make a landfall this afternoon.

Rainfall at most places will be heavy, very heavy at few places and extremely heavy at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam district of Pondicherry on Monday. After cyclones Daye and Titli this year, the threat of Phethai looms large over Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the Collectors of coastal districts to take all precaution to prevent loss of lives. According to Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, 'Phethai' will intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the next few hours and weaken slightly before making a landfall on Monday afternoon.

The Cyclone Warning Centre has warned storm surge of up to one metre could inundate the low lying areas of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam district of Puducherry at the time of landfall.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.