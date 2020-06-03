Cyclone Nisarga: From rain, wind warning to damage expected, all you need to know

New Delhi, June 03: The severe cyclonic storm, NISARGA is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra coast close to South of Alibagh today afternoon, the Indian Meteorological Department has said.

The IMD in an advisory has issued several warnings in the wake of the cyclonic storm.

There would be light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Konkan-Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Konkan during the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall can be expected at most places with heavy falls at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha in the next 24 hours, the IMD further said.

Wind warning

Gale wind, speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, is prevailing over Eastcentral Arabian Sea. From the Noon of today, the 3rd June, it will become Gale wind, speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph over eastcentral Arabian Sea along & off north Maharashtra coast (Raigad, Mumbai and adjoining Thane), 85-95 kmph gusting to 105 kmph along & off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar and remaining areas of Thane. Gale wind, speed reaching 60-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph, likely along & off Valsad, Navsari districts of Gujarat, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and along & off northeast Arabian Sea and 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph along & off Surat & Bharuch districts of south Gujarat from today the 03rd June noon.

Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail over northeast Arabian Sea along & off remaining districts of south Gujarat coast on 03rd June.

Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely prevail over eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka-Goa coasts during next 12 hours.

Sea condition

The Sea condition will be High to Very High over eastcentral Arabian Sea and along & off Maharashtra & Goa coasts till today, the 3rd June evening. The Sea condition is very likely to be very rough to High over northeast Arabian Sea along & off south Gujarat coast till today, the 3rd June evening.

Storm Surge Warning:

Storm surge of about 1-2 meters height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts and 0.5-1 meter height above the astronomical tide likely to inundate low lying areas of Ratnagiri district during the time of landfall.

Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Eastcentral and Northeast Arabian Sea and along & off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coasts during next 24 hours.

Damage Expected:

Major damage to thatched houses/ huts. Roof tops may blow off. Unattached metal sheets may fly.

Damage to power and communication lines.

Major damage to Kutcha and some damage to Pucca roads. Flooding of escape routes.

Breaking of tree branches, uprooting of large avenue trees. Damage to banana and papaya trees. Large dead limbs blown from trees.

Major damage to coastal crops.

Damage to embankments/ salt pans.

Fishermen Warning & Action Suggested:

Total suspension of fishing operations.

Mobilise evacuation from low lying areas.

Judicious regulation of rail and road traffic.

People in affected areas to remain indoors.

Movement in motor boats and small ships unsafe.