Cyclone Jawad: Thunderstorms expected in Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 04: The weather department has warned that districts in Tamil Nadu could witness thunderstorms with light to moderate rain on Saturday as Cyclone Jawad gets set for its landfall.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Virudhunagar, and Karur district of Tamilnadu," a notification by the Area Cyclone Warning Centre of Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said.

"It is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, December 4 morning," the IMD said.

"Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards the West Bengal coast," the IMD also added.

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 10:58 [IST]