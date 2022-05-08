Cyclone Asani intensifies into severe cyclonic storm; Andhra, Odisha, West Bengal on alert

New Delhi, May 08: Cyclone Asani is likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 6 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest update.

The weather department bulletin said, "The cyclonic storm 'Asani' over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during the past 6 hours, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today, the 08th May, over Southeast and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal, near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 88.2°E, about 610 km northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 500 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 810 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 880 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha)."

cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ intensified into a severe cyclonic storm at 1730 hours IST of today, the 8th May,over Southeast BoB, about 610 km northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands).To move NW till 10th May night & reach Westcentral NW BoB off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coast pic.twitter.com/UZK31fLcxJ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 8, 2022

The weather-monitoring agency said that it is very likely to move northwestwards till 10th May evening and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts. "Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast," the statement adds.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Eastcentral & Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on 8th May, central parts of Bay of Bengal on 9th and 10th May and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from 10th to 12th.

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are on alert as under the influence of the cyclone, coastal areas are expected to experience heavy winds and rains from the evening of May 10, said IMD director-general Mrutunjay Mohaptra.

Story first published: Sunday, May 8, 2022, 23:49 [IST]