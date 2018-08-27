Curious case of 'missing' Sangeet Som

Lucknow, Aug 27: A sarcastic social media post claimed that BJP MLA Sangeet Som had gone missing and urged the leader to return. The post is aimed at taking a dig at Som over the law and order situation in Meerut District, the region he represents in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The post specifically mentions the Sardhana incident, in which a 14-year-old girl was set ablaze by six people at her house, and says "Aap kyon tension le rahe ho vidhayak ji vo aapki beti nahi thi (Why are you worried over the incident, she was not your daughter)".

The post further accuses Som of being a "blot on society". The post further said that anyone who gives information about Som's whereabouts will be given a reward of Rs 101.

The post was then shared on a Whatsapp group by one Aijaz Khatri, said reports. Khatri along with two others have been arrested under the IT Act in connection with the case after an FIR was filed.

"My opponents are maligning my image by such posts. All the BJP leaders, including me know about the case of the 14-year-old and girl and are concerned about her health as well," Som was quoted as saying by a News 18 report.

After the girl was set ablaze, Som along with BJP MP Sanjeev Baliyan had visited the girl in the hospital.

This is what the contentious post said:

"Sangeet Som, MLA from Sadhana-Meerut, is missing since August 15, 2018. You come back and remain in India. No one will say anything to you regarding Sardhana case. Why are you worried MLA ji, she was not your daughter. You just want want votes. You are a blot on the society. Anyone who gives information (on Som) will be rewarded Rs 101. No one is going to measure your chest," the post read.