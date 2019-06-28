Curbing terror funding key to long lasting solution in Valley: Amit Shah

Srinagar, June 28: One of the key points made by Amit Shah, during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir as Union Home Minister was to keep terror funding under check.

While observing that there has been significant improvement in the Valley, he stressed on the need to tackle funding effectively.

He advised officials to enforce the rule of law with an iron hand. He also said that there should be no complacency when it comes to enforcing law and order. Shah also discussed means to further improve the situation in the Valley.

He emphasised on the need to implement the development package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He felt that there should be inclusive growth, regional development and an outreach towards the youth.

Shah's comments on terror funding comes in the wake of both the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate carrying out a detailed probe into the issue. The NIA has so far booked several separatists and pointed out how they were bringing in the funds from Pakistan to foment trouble in the Valley.