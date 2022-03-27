CUET 2022 Registration date out: Check out Eligibility, Fees

New Delhi, Mar 27: The Common University Entrance Test or CUET 2022 notification has been released today, March 27, on the official website, cucet.nta.nic.in.

CUET Registration 2022 date

As per the NTA CUCET 2022 notification, CUCET 2022 registration will begin on April 2, 2022. The CUET Registration 2022 Form will be accessible from the 1st week of April 2022 to the 4th week of April 2022, according to the latest announcement from the UGC.

All aspirants who finish the CUET Registration 2022 Process will be invited to take the Entrance Test, and if they pass, they will be allowed to enroll in prestigious Central institutions.

In a public notice issued on Saturday, the agency announced that the CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country. The CUET (UG) -2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode, it said.

Aspirants should refer to the information bulletin for admission to undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities for admission into undergraduate programmes, it said. The details of the programmes offered by by the universities will be available on their respective portals.

CUET Registration 2022 last date

The online application forms for undergraduate programmes will be open from April 2 and the the link will be made available on the official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. The application process will be on till April 30.

The NTA advised the candidates to go through the required eligibility of the desired university or universities for selecting the options from UG programmes being offered.

The exam will have four parts with Section IA (13 Languages), Section IB (19 Languages), Section II (27 Domain specific Subjects) and Section III(General Test). "Choosing options from each section is not mandatory. Choices should match the requirements of the desired university.

A candidate can choose a maximum of any three languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together," the public notice said, adding that one of the languages chosen needs to be in lieu of domain specific subjects. Section II offers 27 subjects, out of which a candidate may choose a maximum of six subjects while Section III comprises a General Test. All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only, it said.

"Students having studied Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET (UG)-2022," it said. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had said last week that the syllabus will be modelled on the Class 12 NCERT syllabus.

"If any University permits students of previous years of Class XII to take admission in the current year, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET (UG) - 2022.

"Generally the languages/subjects chosen should be the ones that a student has opted in his latest Class XII Board examination. However, if any University permits any flexibility in this regards, the same can be exercised under CUET (UG) -2022 also," it said.

If the subject to be studied in the Undergraduate course is not available in the list of 27 domain specific subject being offered, the candidate may choose the subject closest to his choice, it added.

CUCET 2022 Application Form @ cucet.nta.nic.in

Conducting Body National Testing Agency Exam Name CUET 2022 (Central Universities Entrance Test) CUET 2022 Notification March 2022 CUCET 2022 Application Form Start Date 1st April 2022 Last Date 28 April 2022 Application Form Mode Online Only Eligibility 12th Pass from any Board Paper Language Hindi, English and All Regional Languages Total universities 45+ Question Paper Pattern MCQs Mode of Exam Online CUET 2022 Exam Date May 2022 Type of Post Admission CUCET 2022 Application Form Website cucet.nta.nic.in

CUCET 2022 Eligibility on cucet.nta.nic.in

Candidates must have passed 12th from Recognized Central or State University.

Students should have 45% or above marks in the Board Exams.

Results of 12th Class should be passed and no candidate with one or two subject failures can apply for CUET 2022.

So these are some of the Common CUCET 2022 Eligibility Criterias Which you have to follow.

CUCET 2022 Application Form Fees at cucet.nta.nic.in

Category CUET 2022 Application Fees General Rs 800/- OBC Rs 800/- SC Rs 400/- ST Rs 400/- EWS Rs 800/- PwD Rs 400/-

Steps for CUET 2022 Registration Form @ cucet.nta.nic.in

Visit cucet.nta.nic.in from your Mobile.

Secondly, Click on CUCET 2022 Apply Online on cucet.nta.nic.in button.

on button. After that Register using Mobile Number, Email ID etc.

Enter your Name and complete your Application Form.

After that upload photograph, Scanned Copy of Signature and other similar documents.

Finally pay the CUET 2022 Application Fees to confirm your candidature.

In this way you can do CUET 2022 Registration.