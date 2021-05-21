CU B.Com Result 2021: Calcutta University B.Com Semester 1, 3, 5 results out; Check details

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, May 21: Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and deadly cyclone Tauktae creating chaos in India, Calcutta University has released the result for the semester exam online on the website, wbresults.nic.in. The results are available for B.Com sem 1, 3, 5 (Hons / Gen / Major) Exam 2020 ( Under CBCS ).

On May 21, the university published the result at 4 PM. Candidates have to provide the roll no to check the result. The online result is to provide the immediate information to the candidates.

The grade card / mark sheet issued by the university shall be final. Candidates can check the result to know the theory paper / practical paper marks and total marks obtained.

To qualify in the semester exam, the candidate has to secure the minimum passing marks. Also, they have to pass in both theory and practical paper separately.

Will seek Central help for infrastructure to minimise cyclone damage: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Candidates who appeared for the semester exam can check the result in a few simple steps.

Visit the website, wbresults.nic.in. Select the result link. Provide the roll number and check the result. The online result holds the details such as, roll number, name, subject and paper, theory marks, practical marks, total marks obtained, Net result.

Examines who wishes to apply for the re-examination of the answer script can apply in the prescribed format. The re-examination is applicable for theory paper only. It is a chargeable process.

It can be seen that the University conducts the examination twice a year in semester mode. The exam is held at the end of each semester. To appear for the university exam candidates have to submit the exam form and fees.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 17:40 [IST]