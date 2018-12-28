CTET Answer Key 2018 date and time, website: Check details here

New Delhi, Dec 28: The CTET Answer Key 2018 will be released soon. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

The date of release is December 28 2018 ie today. According to a statement from the CBSE, there is a provision for the candidates to challenge the CTET answer key through a link, which will be available on the official website from December 28, 2018 to December 30, 2018 (till 5.00 PM).

A fee of Rs 1000/- per question will be required to be submitted through credit or debit card for challenging the CTET answer key. The fee once paid is non-refundable, said Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The notification also said that if the challenge is accepted by the Board ie if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded.

