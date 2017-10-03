CSBS Bihar Constable Exam 2017: Check exam pattern here

The CSBS Bihar Constable Exam 2017 is set to be held. The CSBC constable exam is scheduled to be held on October 15 and 22, 2017.

All those appearing for the exam should know the pattern. Here let us take a look at the examination pattern.

In the 100 marks exam, objective type questions will be asked. The syllabus will be of 10+2 standard. The exam duration is two hours.

The Bihar police constable recruitment exam will be held in two sessions on October 15. The first session will begin at 10 am to end at 12 pm while the second session will start at 2 pm to end on 4 pm.

There will be one morning session on October 22. Candidates have to report to the exam centre at 9 am, that is, an hour before the exam time.

Selection procedure for Bihar police recruitment 2017

The selection for the recruitment of constable in Bihar police 2017 will be done in two phases. In the first phase, there will be a written exam and the candidate has to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 100 to appear for the second phase.

In phase II, there will be the Physical Evaluation Test (PET) of 100 marks. The candidates will have to perform well in the race, shot put and high jump rounds. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks scored by the aspirants in the Physical Evaluation Test (PET).

