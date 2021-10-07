Why NCB wants to get Aryan Khan face to face with the other accused

Cruise drug bust case: NCB seeks Aryan Khan's custody till Oct 11

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI): Aryan Khan, along with other accused, have been produced before a Mumbai court in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. They were taken to the court from the NCB office on Thursday afternoon.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has sought the extension of custody of the accused till October 11. The NCB has also handed over the remand copy to Aryan's lawyer.

Besides Aryan Khan, those arrested by the NCB include Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, Vikrant Chhokar and a drug supplier from suburban Juhu.

In an operation conducted on Monday and Tuesday, the NCB has so far arrested 17 people including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan since the raid on the Goa-bound ship on Saturday.

The crackdown against drug peddlers and those related to the cruise drug party case is on at various locations in Mumbai and other places.

Earlier, Aryan Khan's lawyer had claimed no drugs were recovered from his client's possession.

The NCB on Sunday said they had seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh following its raid on the Goa-bound ship.

On Tuesday, family members of some of the arrested accused gathered outside the NCB office in south Mumbai.

Aslam Merchant, the father of Arbaaz Merchant, told media persons that his son and Aryan Khan are innocent.

The NCB on Tuesday told a court here that the matter has become like the novels of Agatha Christie and Sherlock Holmes with "new twists and turns every moment".

