Crude bomb blast: Six BJP workers injured in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Mar 06: As many as six BJP workers were seriously injured in an alleged crude bomb blast in Rampur village of South 24 Parganas district late Friday night.

According to reports, the injured were brought to Canning Subdivision Hospital for treatment. The injured BJP workers alleged that the bomb was hurled at them by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers when they were returning from a wedding.

The police have started an investigation into the incident. Also, it can be seen that such incidents of political violence have been regularly making headlines in poll-bound West Bengal.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's former aide Suvendu Adhikari will be fighting polls against her from the Nandigram seat. Speaking at a public gathering, the former TMC loyalist had earlier stated that he will defeat the CM Mamata by "at least 50,000 votes" if fielded from the Nandigram constituency.

The election in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases, starting from March 27. The state will witness a tough contest between TMC and the BJP. The counting of votes and results will be declared on May 2, Sunday.