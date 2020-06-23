CRPF jawan martyred, 2 terrorists gunned down in Pulwama encounter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 23: A CRPF jawan has been martyred and two terrorists gunned down in an encounter at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter took place in the Bundzoo area of Pulwama district early on Tuesday. The operation was launched following a specific intelligence input, officials said. The CRPF personnel was injured when the terrorists fired at the cordon party. He later succumbed to injuries.

J&K: Three militants gunned down in encounter in Srinagar; mobile Internet suspended

An Indian Army spokesperson said that two AK-47 assault rifles were recovered from the site. The area is being searched. The encounter comes a day after a group of terrorists escaped during a search operation in the forest of Verinag, Anantnag district.