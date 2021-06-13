YouTube
    Cricket ball-sized black fungus removed from 60-year-old patient's brain

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 13: Doctors at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna have successfully removed mucormycosis or black fungus from the brain of a 60-year-old infected patient, HT's sister publication Livehindustan has reported.

    Representational Image

    According to a report, the size of the fungus was equivalent to a cricket ball and the surgery, led by Dr Brajesh Kumar, on Friday went on for three hours.

    The patient identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Jamui, had recently recovered from Covid-19 and was suffering from frequent episodes of dizziness and faintings for the past few days. He was then referred to IGIMS and was detected with mucormycosis.

    The 60-year-old patient's eyes remained unharmed during the surgery. In majority of the similar cases the patients eyes had to be removed.

