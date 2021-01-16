COVID vaccine: BJP MP Mahesh Sharma becomes first public representative to get vaccinated

Felt normal, gives me great pride: What people said after getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot

New Delhi, Jan 16: Gautam Buddha Nagar BJP MP and former Union minister Mahesh Sharma on Saturday became the first public representative to get the COVID vaccine shot as a medical practitioner in Noida at Kailash Hospital.

According to reports, Sharma was also the first person among several health workers to take the COVID vaccine at the hospital on Saturday morning.

Ahead of the vaccination drive, preparations were in place at Kailash Hospital, where 100 people will get the COVID vaccines, including Sharma, who is also the owner of the Kailash group of hospitals.

"I'm not getting the Covid vaccine as an MP or public representative but as a doctor," said Sharma.

"I'm in this profession for the last 35 years and we should hail the work of our scientists who prepared the two vaccines," Sharma said, adding, "We should also salute the leadership of our Prime Minister and the COVID warriors of our country in last 352 days who have worked to combat the COVID pandemic."

Showing the list of people who would be getting the vaccine shot at the hospital, Sharma said "my number is on the top which has come from the government."

After taking the vaccine, Sharma was sent to the observation room for 30 minutes. After vaccination, he said, "I am feeling good and I have not witnessed any side effects."