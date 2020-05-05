For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
COVID-19: Telangana extends lockdown till May 29 as cases continue to rise
India
New Delhi, May 05: Telangana on Tuesday became the first state to extend the lockdown till May 29 as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise.
Making the announcement at a press briefing chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said "no shops will be open in red zones, special meeting May 15 to discuss further course of action in red zones."
Telangana's Extended Lockdown: What's allowed, what's prohibited
- In Orange and Green zones- Hardware, Electrical, Construction, Agricultural, Cement, Steel shops allowed to operate.
- Private offices can function with 1/3rd of staff, Government offices will function, sand mining can function, RTO offices can function as well.
- Fertilizer, seed shops and establishments selling agricultural implements will remain open
- Construction activity and cement manufacturing and selling units will be open as well.
- No shops will be open in red zones.
Telangana, which so far has 1,096 cases of coronavirus 439 under treatment and 628 discharged had extended its lockdown till May 7 even before the Centre gave a second extension to the countrywide lockdown.