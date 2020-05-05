COVID-19: Telangana extends lockdown till May 29 as cases continue to rise

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 05: Telangana on Tuesday became the first state to extend the lockdown till May 29 as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Making the announcement at a press briefing chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said "no shops will be open in red zones, special meeting May 15 to discuss further course of action in red zones."

Telangana's Extended Lockdown: What's allowed, what's prohibited

In Orange and Green zones- Hardware, Electrical, Construction, Agricultural, Cement, Steel shops allowed to operate.

Private offices can function with 1/3rd of staff, Government offices will function, sand mining can function, RTO offices can function as well.

Fertilizer, seed shops and establishments selling agricultural implements will remain open

Construction activity and cement manufacturing and selling units will be open as well.

No shops will be open in red zones.

Telangana, which so far has 1,096 cases of coronavirus 439 under treatment and 628 discharged had extended its lockdown till May 7 even before the Centre gave a second extension to the countrywide lockdown.