COVID-19: PM Modi to interact with CMs today

    New Delhi, Apr 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

    The interaction will take place on April 27, today at 12 noon via video conferencing.

    Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will also make a presentation at the meeting.

    Since the pandemic hit the country in 2020, the PM has had several meetings with the Chief Ministers.

    On Sunday PM Modi had urged the people to stay alert from the threat of COVID-19. He also said that the people should continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

    India's COVID-19 tally has risen to 43,062,569, while active cases dipped to 15,636, according to data released by the Union Government. An increase in the number of cases have been reported in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Karnataka.

    Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 8:12 [IST]
