What Omicron surge in UK could mean for India?

India reports 7,145 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Covid-19: Nursing college in Mangaluru declared containment zone

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mangaluru, Dec 18: A private nursing college here has been declared a containment zone by Dakshina Kannada district health department after seven students tested positive for Covid-19.

All the seven students are from Kerala, studying for first year in the college. They had arrived with Covid-19 negative RT-PCR certificates. Dakshina Kannada district nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr H Ashok said the infected students have been isolated.

Throat swab samples of 43 first year students were tested of which seven students tested positive, he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:25 [IST]