    Covid-19: Nursing college in Mangaluru declared containment zone

    Mangaluru, Dec 18: A private nursing college here has been declared a containment zone by Dakshina Kannada district health department after seven students tested positive for Covid-19.

    Covid-19: Nursing college in Mangaluru declared containment zone

    All the seven students are from Kerala, studying for first year in the college. They had arrived with Covid-19 negative RT-PCR certificates. Dakshina Kannada district nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr H Ashok said the infected students have been isolated.

    Throat swab samples of 43 first year students were tested of which seven students tested positive, he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:25 [IST]
    X