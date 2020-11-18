COVID-19: No lockdown in Delhi, but restrictions would be in place

India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 18: The Delhi government has made it clear that there would be no lockdown, but restrictions would be in place in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister, Satyendra Jain said that there would be local restrictions, but no lockdown. Jain however said that not only are the absolute number of cases in decline, but the positivity rate as well, which had touched a high of 15.33 during the search.

The statement comes in the wake of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal seeking power from the Centre to impose lockdown in those markets which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots, and decided to withdraw an order allowing 200 guests to attend wedding functions.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding ceremonies against the earlier limit of 200.

"As per directions and guidelines of the Centre, 200 participants were earlier allowed in wedding ceremonies due to decreasing number of coronavirus cases.

"Now, a proposal has been sent to LG Baijal for his approval to withdraw the previous order and bring the number of guests for wedding ceremonies back to 50 from 200," he said.

The chief minister said the Centre and all agencies are making "double efforts" to control the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

"We are sending a proposal to the Centre to give power to the Delhi government to impose lockdown in market areas which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots," the chief minister said.