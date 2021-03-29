Covid-19: List of states that have made negative RT-PCR test mandatory

COVID-19: Daily deaths over 300 for first time this year, 62,714 new cases

New Delhi, Mar 29: In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, several states have made it mandatory for visitors to produce Covid-19 test if they are coming from

coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Several states have even imposed fresh restrictions on interstate travel.

Gujarat is the latest states among the few that have recorded the highest surge of COVID-19 cases in the recent past. The order will come into force from April 1.

Here are all the states that need a negative RT-PCR test on or before arrival:

Gujarat

The Gujarat government announced that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for those arriving from other states.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government made it mandatory for people coming from Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to furnish a COVID-19 negative report on arrival in the state.

Odisha

The Odisha government on Saturday said that a week-long home isolation will be mandatory for people coming to the state by plane or train from five high-risk states-Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, modifying its previous order of imposing the precautionary measures to those arriving from 12 states.

Tripura

People arriving in Tripura from states having a high prevalence of Covid-19 will have to undergo mandatory testing at the Agartala airport.

Maharashtra

People travelling to Maharashtra from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala will have to produce a negative RTPCR test report on arrival, irrespective of the mode of travel. For air passengers, the test report should be within 72 hours prior to the flight.

Pune: Passenger not having RT-PCR report must undergo RT-PCR test at the airport at their own expense. Submit contact details to authorities in case the test result come positive.

Mumbai: Mandatory for passengers arriving from NCR/Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, and Kerala to carry RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours before scheduled time of landing.

Karnataka

The state has made the COVID-19 negative report mandatory for passengers who arrive from Maharashtra and Kerala, irrespective of the mode of travel. For those travelling by air, the test report should be within 72 hours prior to the flight.

Uttarakhand

Covid test will be complimentary for all passengers. Passengers with positive Covid-19 results will be sent to the quarantine centre for further processing. All passengers will be exempted from home quarantine if they arrive with RT- PCR/TrueNAT/CBNAAT/Antigen test with a negative report of not more than 96 hours before arrival. This is not mandatory.

Manipur

Manipur has already made the COVID-19 test mandatory for those arriving by air from Maharashtra and Kerala since February 24.

Assam

In Assam, all passengers, irrespective of their mode of travel, have to go through a COVID-19 test (swab or antigen) on arrival. If the test result is positive, the passenger will be moved to the Covid-19 facility for further processing.

Chhattisgarh

The government has ordered screening of people coming from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi to the state, irrespective of their modes of transportation, especially at Raipur and Jagdalpur airports.

Jammu & Kashmir

Passengers from all states will have to provide a negative RTPCR test report on arrival.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

All incoming passengers arriving at the airport shall have to carry RTPCR negative test reports issued from ICMR approved lab, subject to the condition that RT-PCR test should have been taken within 48 hours prior to commencement of journey.

Any passenger arriving without an RT-PCR negative test report will be deported on the same flight.

Bihar

Passengers not carrying the RT-PCR negative report will have to undergo an RT- PCR test upon arrival.

West Bengal

Symptomatic passengers shall be taken to the nearest facility for Covid19 test.

Tamil Nadu

When arriving from a domestic city/state: Thermal screening shall be done for all passengers. No Covid-19 testing for passengers arriving from other airports in Tamil Nadu. Covid testing will be done to only symptomatic persons coming from other states/UT/countries.