Covid-19 in Bihar: Nitish Kumar govt imposes night curfew, other restrictions: Full details

    Patna, Jan 04: Bihar government has imposed night curfew and other Covid-19 restrictions after the state witnessed three-fold increase in cases in 24 hours.

    Bihar reported 893 new Covid-19 cases out of which 565 cases were registered in Patna district.
    The state government issues a new notification announcing that the curfew will be imposed in the state between 10 pm and 5 am which will come to effect from Thursday. School will be shut for 1 to 8 classes, but online classes are allowed.

    However, offices can function with 50 per cent capacity.

    The decision was taken after a high-level meeting of the Covid-19 crisis management which was chaired by CM Nitish Kumar. The government has ordered temporary closure of gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools and stadiums and not more than 50 per cent occupancy for restaurants.

    The state currently has an active caseload of 2,222, a nearly 70 times rise since a month ago.
    Patna recorded 1,250 active cases. Gaya, which reported 99 fresh cases and has 460 active cases, is the second worst hit district.

    However, no Covid related death has been reported for about a week. Testing rate has been cranked up in view of the recent spike. As many as 1,44,675 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far there has been only one confirmed Omicron case in the state where altogether 7,28,766 people have caught the contagion and 7,14,447 have recovered. PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 22:32 [IST]
