Covid 19: Here are the states with over 1,000 active cases

New Delhi, May 17: After registering 1,569 new Covid-19 cases, India's Active Caseload has reached 16,400. The Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country's total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,467 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,84,710.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,57,484 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.44 Cr (84,44,91,640) cumulative tests.

The Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.59% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.44%.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.48 Cr (1,91,48,94,858) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,39,87,395 sessions.

States with Highest Active Cases

Kerala is at the number one position in the list of Covid-19 active cases in the country. It still has 3,402 active cases.

It is followed by Delhi, which has 3,228 active Covid-19 cases after registering 377 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

After reporting 98 new Covid-19 cases, the active caseload in Karnataka is at 1,840. Whereas Haryana registered 218 new Covid cases to take the active caseload to 1,588.

With 129 fresh Covid 19 cases, the Active caseload in Maharashtra reached 1,526. Uttar Pradesh on Monday registered 138 new Covid-19 cases to take the active caseload to 1,097.

