COVID-19: Extend all interim orders by two weeks, SC told

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 17: A suggestion was given to the Supreme Court to extend all interim orders by two weeks to avoid advocates rushing to court for extension of interim relief.

Former Additional Solicitor General Harin Raval suggested to the SC to extend the interim orders so that advocates do not rush to court. This would be an important measure in the wake of the restrictions that are in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Justice D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said that this would be conveyed to the Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde.

Earlier CJI Bobde along with Justices L Nageshwar Rao, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjay Kaul moved around the Supreme Court corridors taking stock of the crowd management and other facilities. The judges further held a brief interaction with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and other advocates including Maninder Singh and Mukul Rohatgi.