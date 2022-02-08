Covid 19 cases drop further, India reports 67,597 fresh infections

Schools, Colleges reopen in these states from today for physical classes: Details here

New Delhi, Feb 8: covidThe recovery rate is currently at 96.46 per cent. The Daily positivity rate is at 5.02% while the weekly positivity rate stands at 8.30 per cent.

With the administration of more than 55.78 lakh doses (55,78,297) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 170.21 Cr (1,70,21,72,615) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

A month after crossing the 1-lakh mark in daily Covid-19 cases on January 7, it dropped below the said mark on Monday.

States with 5000+ Daily Cases

The COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped further on Monday with 22,524 fresh infections which raised the caseload to 62,93,907. On Monday, 860 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 59,115. With 49,586 recuperating from the illness, the total recoveries reached 59,32,609.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,436 new coronavirus cases and 24 fresh deaths, while 18,423 more patients recovered from the disease. With these additions, the overall tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 78,10,136, while the death toll jumped to 1,43,098.

Daily COVID-19 infections in Karnataka declined to 6,151 on Monday, taking the total positive cases to 39,02,309. After 49 deaths, the cumulative fatalities stands at 39,396.

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,104 new infections on Monday, taking the caseload to 34,15,986, while the death toll went up to 37,772 with the addition of 13 more fatalities.