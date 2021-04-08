A year since lockdown: The impact on the IT hub, Bengaluru

COVID-19 advisory: Those travelling to Mysuru from Bengaluru advised to carry negative reports

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mysuru, Apr 08: The Mysuru district administration on Thursday issued an advisory stating that it was "appropriate" for all those travelling to Mysuru from Bengaluru to have COVID-19 negative reports, not older than 72 hours at the time of travel.

An advisory to this effect signed by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri was issued on Thursday.

Noting the surge in COVID cases in Bengaluru city and district, it said, many people commute between Mysuru and Bengaluru on a daily basis for job and business reasons, also it being a tourist spot many tourists travel to the district from the state capital.

Hence day by day surge in COVID spread has been noticed in Mysuru, it said.

"In this regard it is appropriate for those travelling to Mysuru district from Bengaluru to have a COVID-19 negative report (not older than 72 hours). It is hereby requested to cooperate to control the COVID spread by following the advisory," it added.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Commissioner said that those going to tourist spots, convention and party halls, recreational clubs and cinema halls will have to carry COVID- 19 negative reports, from April 10 to 20 in the wake of Ugadi festivities and related holidays.

"Though we are not closing down any of the tourist places, as many tourists are coming in, wherever people gather, a negative report is to be carried," she said.