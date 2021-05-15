For Quick Alerts
Covid-19 a risk factor for Mucormycosis: Govt
New Delhi, May 15: "Covid-19 is a risk factor for Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus," said AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, adding that uncontrolled diabetes and irrational use of steroids increases the risk of the fungal infection.
"As COVID-19 cases are increasing, it's of paramount importance that we follow protocols of infection control practices at hospitals. It is been seen that secondary infections, fungal and bacterial are causing more mortality," he added.
Story first published: Saturday, May 15, 2021, 16:20 [IST]