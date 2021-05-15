YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Covid-19 a risk factor for Mucormycosis: Govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 15: "Covid-19 is a risk factor for Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus," said AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, adding that uncontrolled diabetes and irrational use of steroids increases the risk of the fungal infection.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "As COVID-19 cases are increasing, it's of paramount importance that we follow protocols of infection control practices at hospitals. It is been seen that secondary infections, fungal and bacterial are causing more mortality," he added.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, May 15, 2021, 16:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X