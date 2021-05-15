Curbing COVID-19, other promises of CM Mamata Bannerjee's manifesto comes to light in first 100 days

Covid-19 a risk factor for Mucormycosis: Govt

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 15: "Covid-19 is a risk factor for Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus," said AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, adding that uncontrolled diabetes and irrational use of steroids increases the risk of the fungal infection.

"As COVID-19 cases are increasing, it's of paramount importance that we follow protocols of infection control practices at hospitals. It is been seen that secondary infections, fungal and bacterial are causing more mortality," he added.

Story first published: Saturday, May 15, 2021, 16:20 [IST]