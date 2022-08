Corruption and nepotism, India's two major challenges: PM Modi

Equality cornerstone of India's progress, we should be united through mantra of 'India first': PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the two major challenges that India is facing today is corruption and 'Parivaarvaad' (nepotism).

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort for the ninth consecutive time on the occasion of Independence Day, the Prime Minister said, "Corruption hollowing the country like a termite, we have to fight it. Another evil we need to come together against is nepotism. We need to give opportunities to the talented who will work towards the progress of the nation,"

The PM stated that the talent will be the basis of a new India. "To cleanse every institute of India, let us shift our mentality from 'Bhai Bhatijawad' and 'Parivaarwad' and give opportunity to the citizens who deserve it," he pointed out.

"Today the nation shows anger towards corruption, but not the corrupted. Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at optimum pace," the PM added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the BJP government's initiatives to fight corruption. "We have to fight against corruption with all our strength. In the last eight years, use of Aadhar, DBT and mobile were used to find Rs 2 lakh crore of black money," he added.