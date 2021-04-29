Coronavirus second wave: Russia sends aid to India; Oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines arrive

Leave India as soon as it is safe to do so: US tells its citizens

New Delhi, Apr 29: In what comes as a recent development, Russia has extended aid to India for the better management of the second wave of COVID-19, supplying necessary medical equipment to New Delhi on Thursday morning. Russia announced sending over 22 tonnes of medical supplies including 20 oxygen production units, 75 ventilators, and 200,000 packs of medicines to India via the flights of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

In a tweet, the ministry said, "Russia sends oxygen concentrators, ventilators and 22 tonnes of medical supplies to India to help fight COVID19 and save lives. 2 transport planes are already en route."

The announcement by the Russian foreign ministry was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone and the Russian president said he will send emergency humanitarian aid to India.

Nikolay Kudashev, Ambassador of Russia to India said, "The Russian Federation decided to send humanitarian assistance to India in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries as well as in the context of our anti-COVID-19 cooperation."

"For this purpose, 2 urgent flights, operated by Russian EMERCOM arrived here today. These are oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir and other essential pharmaceutical items," Kudashev added.