    Coronavirus: Planning to get vaccinated tomorrow, says Harsh Vardhan

    New Delhi, Mar 01: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that he will do the booking for the vaccine today and plans to get vaccinated on Tuesday. "I will do the booking today and I plan to get vaccinated tomorrow," he said.

    Harsh Vardhan

    "I've been saying from beginning that both our vaccines are safe & perfect as far as immunogenicity is concerned. We're thankful to PM, he has always told us that you've to lead by example. He took the jab 1st of all, when vaccination of people above 60 yrs has begun," said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday.

    Karnataka CM, cabinet colleagues hail PM Modi for getting COVID vaccine dose

    Earlier in the day, the vaccination drive began to give jabs to persons aged 60 and above, and those in 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities.

    Appointment for vaccination can be booked through the Co-WIN 2.0 portal. A mobile number cannot be used for making more than four registrations, they had said.

    People opting for vaccination at private hospitals will have to pay up to Rs 250 per dose, including Rs 100 service charge per dose, they said.

    Story first published: Monday, March 1, 2021, 14:13 [IST]
