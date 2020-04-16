  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Ten points Rahul Gandhi stressed upon during video conferencing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 16: Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held a press briefing via video conferencing where he talked about the present situation of coronavirus in the country.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Ten points Rahul Gandhi stressed upon during video conferencing

    Addressing the media, the Congress leaders said that the nationwide lockdown is not a permanent solution to the coronavirus outbreak in the country and described it as a "pause button".

    Coronavirus outbreak: Rahul Gandhi unhappy over Centre's stand on testing COVID-19 cases

    The Congress leader also slammed the Centre by saying that COVID-19 testing in the country is not up to the mark.

    Here are ten points Rahul Gandhi stressed upon while addressing the media.

    1. Blunt instruments must not be used. Lockdown has not resolved the problem, it has only postponed the problem.
    2. Nationwide lockdown is in no way a solution to fight COVID-19. Lockdown is like a pause button. It is going to start its work again when we come out after the lockdown.
    3. Increase the testing for coronavirus dramatically and your testing has to go from chasing the virus to moving ahead of it.
    4. Biggest weapon against coronavirus is testing. Through that one could know where the virus is moving and can isolate, target and fight it.
    5. India's testing rate is 199 out of a million. All tests that India has done in the last 72 days, work out to an approx average of 350 tests per district.
    6. Testing should be pushed aggressively and use testing strategically to assist the states in their fight.
    7. Use testing not to just track patients but to create a map of India to see where the virus is headling.
    8. India must unite and fight against it as the country has reached a level, where it is in an emergency situation.
    9. To fight against coronavirus, the main force is working at the state and district levels.
    10. Centre needs to work on the issues of migrant workers stranded in different cities.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 14:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X