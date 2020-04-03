Coronavirus outbreak: Kolkata Police arrests 980 people for violating 21-day lockdown orders

Kolkata, Apr 03: As many as 980 people have been arrested in the city in a span of 24 hours since Wednesday 5 pm for violating the lockdown order imposed by the government in its attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The arrests were made by the Kolkata Police during naka-checking and patrolling across the metropolis.

Of the 980 apprehended, 284 people were from the central division, 166 from the south division and 112 from the eastern suburban division.

Another 111 were nabbed from the south suburban division, 61 from the south east division and 84 held from the north division, the officer said.

In the east division, 20 people were arrested for flouting 'Total Safety Restrictions', while 71 each were apprehended from the south west division and the port division, he said.

Those arrested will be prosecuted under IPC sections dealing with disobedience of order, the officer added.

Requesting people to strictly adhere to the lockdown order, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma has directed officers to take strong legal action against those found violating the norms.