  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: India among 14 nations on Qatar's travel ban list

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: Qatar has temporarily banned entry of people coming from India and 13 other countries in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

    The temporary ban would also be applicable on people coming from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

    Coronavirus outbreak: India among 14 nations on Qatars travel ban list
    Representational Image

    "This decision comes as a preventive measure due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide," Qatar government said in a statement dated March 8.

    Flagship carrier Qatar Airways has also stopped flights from India, sources said.

    Qatar Airways operates 102 weekly flights from Doha to 13 Indian cities, including New Delhi.

    According to the statement, the temporary suspension of entry would affect all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with residence or work permit, and temporary visitors.

    Can cash cause coronavirus? Should you stop using it

    Earlier, Qatar Airways announced temporary suspension of flights to and from Italy, one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

    Other airlines that fly to Qatar, include IndiGo, GoAir and Air India.

    There was no immediate statement from the three airlines about the status of their flights.

    Meanwhile, Kuwait on Saturday had suspended operations of all flights to and from India and six other countries in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india qatar travel ban coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X