Coronavirus outbreak: Fresh cases at 2.94 lakh, second highest ever recorded globally

New Delhi, Apr 21: In a recent development, India reported over 2.94 lakh fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the second highest daily case count ever recorded by any country, even as the day's death toll crossed 2,000 for the first time since the pandemic's outbreak.

According to reports, the Tuesday's national coronavirus case count was nearly three times higher than the peak of 98,795 daily infections recorded during the first wave on September 17.

The positivity rates remained very high at 19 per cent nationally on Tuesday, indicating that the daily tally may cross 3 lakh soon. While Delhi's positivity rate was over 32 per cent, it was higher than 25 per cent in states such as Bengal, and over 20 per cent in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The number of deaths have also been rising sharply in the country. On Tuesday, the toll climbed to a record 2,021, as Maharashtra reported 519 deaths, Delhi 277, Chhattisgarh 191, Uttar Pradesh 162, Karnataka 149 and Gujarat 121. It can be seen that this was the first time ever the toll in six states was over 100.

Meanwhile, with a third of the month still to go, April has already seen nearly 34 lakh (3.4 million) COVID-19 cases in India, the highest for any full month. More than half of these cases, 17.4 lakh, have come in the last seven days alone.

On Tuesday, as many as 15 states and Union territories reported their highest single-day surge in cases. Leading these states was Delhi, with 28,395 fresh infections, followed by Karnataka (21,794), Kerala (19,577), Gujarat (12,206), Rajasthan (12,201), Tamil Nadu (10,986), Bihar (10,455), Bengal (9,819), Haryana (7,811), Telangana (5,926), Jharkhand (4,969), Odisha (4,761), Uttarakhand (3,012), Jammu and Kashmir (2,030) and Goa (1,160).

Other major states were close to their highest single-day tallies. Maharashtra reported 62,097 fresh cases, with Mumbai's tally at 7,192. Deaths in Maharashtra, at 519, was the highest toll reported on a day, 515 recorded on September 15.

The pandemic cases continued to increase in Uttar Pradesh, where 29,754 fresh infections were recorded, close to Sunday's record tally of 30,596. Chhattisgarh reported 15,625 cases, the state's second highest daily tally after 16,083 reported on Saturday.