Coronavirus not man-made, says Chinese Ambassador dismissing the rumours

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 19: China's Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong on Tuesday dismissed the emerging rumours surrounding the origins of deadly coronavirus by saying that the infection is natural and not man made.

Weidong said that the virus is originated from nature and is not man-made.

He also added that coronavirus is terrible but any rumour regarding it is even more terrible.

Reportedly, the rumours began to spread across the world as the number of positive cases soared in the last one month. Most of the rumours emerged as that the Chinese government had some role to play in the virus outbreak.

The Congress leader Manish Tewari, earlier this week gave a hint that the virus outbreak could be possibly biological weapon developed by the China.

Underlining a sentence from a 1980s fiction book that talks of the decade's "most important and dangerous" "biological weapon" which the Chinese used to call "Wuhan-400", the Congress leader posted a screenshot of a page from the book.

Reportedly, the plot revolves around a Chinese military lab creating a biological weapon.

Beside dismissing the rumour about the noble coronavirus Weidong on Tuesday assured that China has now become successful in controling the epidemic.

Wuhan hospital director dies of COVID-19 virus after 'all-out rescue efforts' failed

He also added that the Chinese government has taken the most comprehensive and rigorous prevention to win the battle against coronavirus at the earliest.

Today, the National Health Commission of China said the death toll due to the outbreak rises to 1,868 while the total number of confirmed cases have jumped to 72,436.