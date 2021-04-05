Coronavirus: Night curfew in Rajasthan starts from tonight; RT-PCR tests mandatory

PM Modi asks officials to work with 'mission-mode' in states seeing Covid surge

New Delhi, Apr 05: In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government imposed a night curfew and ordered the closure of multiplexes, gymnasiums besides suspending classes from 1 to 9 at schools from April 5 to 19. According to the guidelines issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, the government also restricted the number of people at social gatherings to a maximum of 100.

According to the guidelines, college classes, except for final-year students, will remain suspended during the period but students can take their practical exams with prior permission. However, nursing and medical colleges will remain functional as earlier.

The Rajasthan government has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside. According to the Rajasthan government, amid a surge in COVID cases, RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside.

As per the guidelines, the night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am.

a. Dining at restaurants and hotels during the curfew hours has been prohibited while home delivery of food has been allowed

b. Swimming polls operations will also remain suspended during the period

c. The Rajasthan government also advised people not to undertake inter-state travel

d. A special drive will be carried out to ensure the wearing of face masks, social distance and standard operating procedure

e. Special efforts will be made to increase the vaccination numbers

On Sunday, it can be seen that two deaths and 1,729 coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan, taking the infection count to 3,39,325. So far, 2,829 people have died from the infection in the state.